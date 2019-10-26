APSRTC to start bus services from Srikakulam to Sabarimala

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Srikakulam, Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (CTM) N Sreenivasa Rao on Friday said the corporation would operate special services to Sabarimala and Pancharama Teerthas.

Pancharama Teertha Yatra would cover Draksharamam, Amaravati, Samarlakota, Bheemavaram and Palakollu Saiva kshetras and services would start from every Sunday night up to Tuesday evening. Bus services up to Sabarimala would be available for Sabarimala devotees only and they will start from November 11 and continue up to January 20.

Addressing media persons here, he said booking for the twin services has already started at all major bus stations in the district.