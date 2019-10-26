Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan Reddy moots university for skill development

One college in every LS constituency will be affiliated to university to provide skill development training to youth

Published: 26th October 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will set up a university to offer employment-oriented courses and skill development training to youth. Under the university, one college in every Lok Sabha constituency will provide skill development training to students. The students from various streams such as ITI, polytechnic, engineering and others can take up these courses to improve their skills.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during a review meeting on skill development, said that all the government departments will  coordinate with the proposed university. Under the programme, the students will be given apprenticeship for a year to improve their skills and if necessary, it will be extended by another six months.

“An IAS officer will be appointed in three or four days for the smooth functioning of the university. Funds will be given by the finance department for skill development and employment generation,” the Chief Minister maintained.

He also directed the officials to digitise the employment exchange and launch a mobile application connecting all the candidates. He said that though there were plans for skill development and employment generation, there was no coordination and synergy between the departments. “Each department was spending funds for the purpose on its own. This has to be streamlined,” he said and underlined the need of bringing all skill development programmes by various departments under one umbrella.

The Chief Minister said 25 colleges would be affiliated to the new university. The university will formulate plans for upgrading technical skills of students according to the changing trends. The officials were told to complete an action plan for setting up the university in a month. Finance Minister Buganna Rajendranath, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam were present at the review meeting. The officials gave a presentation on the skill development and employment generation programmes.

