Reverse tendering keeps rewarding YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Yet again, the reverse tendering introduced by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government yielded the desired results as Rs 65.47 crore was saved in the purchase of desktops, printers, and UPS for village secretariats.

The government had saved Rs 839 crore in Polavaram project and Rs 62 crore in Veligonda tunnel-2 project by going for reverse tendering.

In the purchase of computers and printers, the reverse tendering saved Rs 51.15 crore and Rs 14.32 crore respectively. The government had invited tenders for purchase of 29,888 computers and 14,944 UPS. A company has quoted the lowest price of Rs 191,10,38,720 and listed as L-1. The government has conducted reverse tendering and another company quoted Rs 139,95,38,720 and secured the tender. The said company has quoted 26.77 per cent less than the L-1 tender value in reverse tendering. With this, about Rs 51.15 crore has been saved.

The government had also invited tenders for 14,944 multi-function printers and a company quoted Rs 38,92,76,256 crore and became the L-1. On reverse tendering, another company quoted Rs 24,60,26,256. This is 36.8 per cent less than the L-1 tender value. By this, Rs 14,32,50,000 has been saved, sources said.