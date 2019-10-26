Women’s health is essential for a healthy society, says Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan stressed upon the need for women of sound health for a healthy society. “If a woman is sick, it not only affects her but her family too, and indirectly the society,” he said while speaking at a conference organised by Mahila Arogya Vikas, a trust run by Sri Sri Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, in the city here on Friday.

Giving women in our families equal access to health services is as important as celebrating Women’s Day and Mother’s Day, he said and took the occasion to appreciate the trust for actively taking part to resolve the issue by holding screening camps. “The right to health is a fundamental right of every citizen and poorer health indices among half the population is definitely a cause for concern.” He highlighted the need for spreading cancer awareness among women and undergoing regular health check-ups. “Screening and diagnostic tests conducted on women for early detection of cancer play a major role in the treatment and curing of the disease. It is equally important to motivate women to lead a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said his trust organised more than 1,000 cancer awareness camps and covered 10 lakh women through 2.5 lakh VIA tests for cervical and breast screening, ultra scan, mammography, FNAC, biopsies and surgeries at free of cost. “We conducted the camps with the intention that it is important to stay healthy throughout one's life. Recently, the Telangana government also came forward and extended their support to us and asked us to conduct tests for 35,000 Anganwadi workers. We have set a target to conduct tests checkups of 3 lakh women in the next three years.”