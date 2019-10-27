Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan takes serious note of Dachepalli rape attempt

The opposition leaders had alleged that the government shielding the accused.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 12:52 PM

child rape

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious note of the rape attempt on a minor girl in Pedagarlapadu of Dachepalli mandal in Guntur district, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Director-General of Police and Guntur Collector to take strict action on the issue. He instructed the police to act tough and not give any scope for recurrence of such incidents.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, who along with Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha, visited the girl undergoing treatment in Government General Hospital in Guntur on Saturday evening, said that the accused in the case was arrested within 24 hours of the offence.

It may be recalled that a youth attempted to rape the 6-year-old in Pedagarlapadu last Saturday. The opposition leaders had alleged that the government shielding the accused.

CM’s review meeting with Water Dept
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to hold a review meeting with Water Resources department on Tuesday. In the meeting, the CM will take stock of the proposals to tap more water during flooding in Krishna and Godavari basins along with effectively diverting them to Rayalaseema districts and tail-end villages of delta regions.

According to information, CM Jagan will also review the continued inflows to projects on Krishna and Godavari basins. The officials are likely to present before Jagan the proposal to build check dams downstream Prakasam Barrage.

