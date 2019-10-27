Despite IMD rain forecast, Andhra Pradesh people still hopeful of sunshine and bright Diwali

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/ VIJAYAWADA: Brace up for some showers which may play spoilsport this Diwali. For the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department forecast moderate rains and thunderstorm activity in Coastal AP and Rayalaseema.

Currently, the upper air cyclonic circulation lies over west Assam and neighbourhood up to 2.1 km above mean sea level. A trough of low at mean sea level runs from north Sri Lanka to southeast Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts of Coastal AP. There will also be a thunderstorm and lightning activity.

The brief spells of rain on Saturday in several parts of coastal areas, which had literally brought down the festive spirit, paved the way for a surge in late evening sale of firecrackers bringing cheers to the traders as well as the people. With humid and rainy conditions over the past two days, the firecracker sales and also the shopping establishments wore a deserted look, but by the afternoon as the rains took a break, the shopping activity picked up.

The high cost of the firecrackers, however, dampened the spirit of the buyers. From sparklers to flower pots to rockets, the prices of almost every firecracker shot up.

However, what came as a boost for the traders was the concept of green crackers or eco-friendly crackers. “Prices of crackers and transportation charges have doubled compared to last year. However, the concept of green crackers came as a boon for us as people are vying for them. They are priced higher and this brings us more profits,’’ V Siva Kumar of Vinayaka Fireworks, who set up his shop at the Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada said.

A box of small flower pots is being sold at Rs 350 to Rs 400, while the bigger ones are priced at Rs 500. A small box of sparklers is priced at Rs 200 while big boxes are being sold at Rs 300 to Rs 500 depending upon the variants. Those who are buying them are expecting that t h e s u n comes out bright on Sunday.

“If the crackers are not exposed to sun, they sometimes do not light up well. Diwali is a festival of lights and if it rains in the evening, the festivity will go for a toss,’’ B Mahathi, a student of Vijayawada said.

Meanwhile, bus stands and railway stations too witnessed some activity with people rushing back to their native places to celebrate the festival.