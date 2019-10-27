MLA Ambati Rambabu slams Opposition for playing politics over suicide of workers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Opposition parties taking to the streets to expose the alleged failure of the government in providing adequate sand to the construction sector, ruling YSRC said that the shortage was due to floods in River Krishna. At the same time, the party described the floods as a good omen as they will bring more sand to the rivers.

YSR Congress MLA Ambati Rambabu on Saturday said that at present there was a scarcity of sand in the Krishna river basin due to floods. “In fact, the floods in Krishna River after 14 years is a good omen. It will bring more sand to the river,’’ the MLA reasoned.

“Sand mining in rivers has become impossible due to floods. Once the floodwaters recede, there will be adequate quantity of sand in the rivers,’’ he said and criticised TDP chief and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for finding fault with the sand policy of the government.

Explaining the YSRC government’s sand policy, the MLA said it envisages a ban on mechanised mining and allows only manual sand mining. He recalled that the National Green Tribunal had penalised the Chandrababu Naidu government with Rs 100 crore for plundering sand reaches. He termed Naidu’s criticism of the sand policy “ridiculous”.

Reacting to reports of suicide of two construction workers allegedly due to loss of livelihood following sand scarcity, Rambabu said in the police complaint filed by the brother of one of the deceased, the reasons for suicide were mentioned as personal and financial problems. “The deceased have some problems within the family and there might be financial problems too. Whatever is the reason, the Opposition is playing politics over suicides, which is deplorable,’’ he said.

On Pawan Kalyan’s remarks against Jagan Mohan Reddy, the MLA said everybody knows that cases were foisted against Jagan as he fought against the then Congress government at the Centre and formed his own party. “Kalyan should give up parroting the words of Naidu and stop criticising the government, which was striving for the welfare of people,’’ he stated.