Home States Andhra Pradesh

Residents panic as floodwater enters homes

District Collector M Hari Jawaharlal on Saturday directed officials to submit reports on crop and property damage immediately.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Floodwater enters the houses in Parvatipuram in Vizianagaram district | express

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: District Collector M Hari Jawaharlal on Saturday directed officials to submit reports on crop and property damage immediately.

Addressing mandal-level officials in a video conference, he said the officials must take measures immediately to avoid contamination of drinking water sources in the district. He also directed the Health and Panchayat officials to chlorinate the wells, hand-pumps and other drinking water sources to prevent spread of communicable diseases.

The Collector also said a few structures were damaged in heavy rains, particularly in rural areas. As the tanks and canals may develop breaches, revenue and irrigation officials must keep sand bags ready.

The district received about 1,131 mm rainfall on Saturday, an average of 33.3 mm. Garugubilli mandal received 134.2-mm rainfall, the highest in the district, followed by Seetanagaram mandal 111.2 mm, Kurupam 70.2 mm, Gantyada 68.2 mm, Dattirajeru mandal 51.8 mm, Vizianagaram and Jami received 50.2 mm rainfall each.

Water enters colonies
Various agriculture crops in 6,233.2 hectares were inundated in the district, Joint Director, Agriculture, M Asha Devi said. Paddy in 4,334.5 hectares, maize in 417 hectares and cotton in 1,481.7 hectares were inundated, she added. Several colonies came under water. Residents spent a sleepless night as floodwater entered houses in Jansakti Colony, Soundarya Narayanamurty Colony, Bypass Colony.

Reservoirs overflowing
The water level was 159.20 metres out of the full reservoir level of 161 metres at VRS project. Water levels touched 80.60 metres as against the full reservoir level of 80.40 metres at Pedankalam anicut. The inflow was 4,900 cusecs and the same is being discharged as outflow. Water level touched 213.55 metres at Peddagedda project as against the full reservoir level of 213.8 metres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp