Rs 335-crore Coastal Zone Management Project from next fiscal

The ICZMP is being implemented in Gujarat, West Bengal and Odisha in the first phase and AP and other coastal States were selected for the project in the second phase.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government is gearing up to implement the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project (ICZMP), under which the State will get Rs 335 crore from the Centre. The project is funded by the World Bank. Works under the project will be launched in the next financial year.

Special Chief Secretary (Environment, Forest, Science and Technology) Neerabh Kumar Prasad, who held a meeting with the representatives of the World Bank a few days ago, said that under the ICZMP, several works for strengthening the 974-km-long coastline, protecting biodiversity and effective waste management will be taken up by involving various departments and organisations such as the AP State Biodiversity Board.

Speaking to TNIE, Neerabh explained that as part of the ICZMP, the government will take up the shelter belt plantation across the coastline spread from Srikakulam district to Nellore district. Under shelter belt, plants will be grown along the coast to protect the coastal areas from heavy winds, prevent erosion and reduce  damage from cyclones.

Stating that the AP State Biodiversity Board will prepare the total database of biodiversity in as many as 132 major villages located on the coastline, he said flora, fauna and other details of the coastal area will be documented and will be published.

“Out of the 132 villages, 20 to 25 of them will be identified as model villages, where solid waste management works will be taken up by the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department.

Similarly, sewage management in Kakinada and other towns located on the coastline in East Godavari district will be taken up by the Municipal Administration department. In the entire coastline, the AP Pollution Control Board will monitor the air and water quality,’’ the Special Chief Secretary explained.

While the department of fisheries was assigned the task of improving the livelihood opportunities of fishermen, the tourism department was entrusted with the responsibility of establishing eco-friendly infrastructure on beaches.

The ICZMP is being implemented in Gujarat, West Bengal and Odisha in the first phase and AP and other coastal States were selected for the project in the second phase.

