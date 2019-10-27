SpiceJet, Scoot new flights from Vizag on Diwali

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Good news for Vizagites as two new flights will be launched on Diwali from Visakhapatnam.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Good news for Vizagites as two new flights will be launched on Diwali from Visakhapatnam. The new flight services include one international and two domestic connections. SpiceJet will be operating flight services from Chennai to Visakhapatnam and from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada.

The new international flight service is to Singapore for five days a week instead of three days earlier. Scoot Airlines will be operating the flight service from Visakhapatnam to Singapore from October 27 for five days a week (Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday). The flight will take four hours from Visakhapatnam to Singapore.

The announcement came as a major relief to the air passengers as two airlines have recently cancelled their flight services from Visakhapatnam.Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association representatives K Kumar Raja, DS Varma and O Naresh Kumar thanked Scoot Airlines for increasing the frequency of service connecting Vizag. 

They also thanked SpiceJet, Vizag airport director and local MP MVV Satyanarayana for their efforts to get new flight services from the city.

Naresh Kumar said Scoot Airlines will connect 160 destinations from Visakhapatnam through boarding pass issued from Vizag to China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, US etc.

There will be 30 more seats on Scoot Airlines flight compared to SilkAir flight, he said. The new flights will be formally launched at a programme to be organised at the airport on Sunday. Minister for Tourism Avanthi Srinivasa Rao and MP MVV Satyanarayana will attend the inaugural programme.

SpiceJet
Departure at Chennai - 6.35 am
Arrival at Vizag - 8.05 am

Departure at Vizag- 8.30 am
Arrival at Vijayawada - 9.35 am

Departure at Vijayawada - 9.50 am
Arrival at Vizag - 11.05 am/ Departure for Chennai - 11.20 am

