Srikakulam farmers incur huge losses, rain continues

SRIKAKULAM: With floods due to heavy rains in the past few days in the district, cotton and maize crops were badly damaged, besides paddy. Cotton farmers in several villages in Laveru mandal incurred huge losses. Similarly, maize farmers in G Sigadam, Laveru and Pondur mandals also suffered loss.

“All the maize crop in five acres that we cultivated in the village was inundated,” Rayibilli Rambabu and Rayibilli Sreenu, the maize farmers from Pondur village, said.

Similarly, several maize farmers suffered huge losses as the crops were inundated. As per unofficial records, maize and cotton crops in an extent of 1,500 acres were submerged in floodwater in Ponduru, G Sigadam and Laveru mandals. They also incurred a huge loss in October last because of the cyclone Titli. Cotton crop was inundated in 300 hectares in Laveru mandal alone. With the Totapalli Reservoir canals brimming with water, cotton and maize in the said mandals were affected.

The inflow at Madduvalasa Reservoir is 25,296 cusecs, while the outflow is 30,100 cusecs. The water level in the reservoir was 63.55 metres out of the full reservoir level of 65 metres. The water level in Totapalli Barrage is 104.18 metres against the FRL of 105 metres.

Minister Dharmana visits flood-hit villages

Roads and Buildings Minister Dharmana Krishna Das visited several flood-hit villages in Polaki mandal on Saturday. He visited Susuram, DL Puram and a few other villages. He also spoke to the farmers, who suffered crop damage.

According to preliminary reports, paddy crop in 8,213 hectares in 170 villages of 21 mandals in the district was inundated, Joint Director, Agriculture, BVG Prasad said. He also said cotton crop in 300 hectares in Laveru mandal was submerged.