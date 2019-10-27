YSRC doles out Diwali gift for chronically ill patients, junior advocates, AgriGold victims

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Fulfilling its poll promises related to health sector, the YSRC government on Saturday took a slew of decisions, which include pensions to persons suffering from chronic diseases and post-operative allowance of Rs 225 per day to those who lose their livelihood due to stay in hospital after surgery under Aarogyasri scheme.

The wages of hospital sanitation workers were also increased. Four Government Orders were released for implementation of three schemes and another GO was issued extending Aarogyasri benefits to the people of AP in hospitals in other States.

The government also extended Diwali gift to the depositors of the scam-hit AgriGold Group. It has decided to disburse money to the depositors who have deposited below Rs 20,000 in the scam-hit AgriGold.

According to a GO issued on Saturday, the customers who deposited Rs 20,000 or below will get their money along with the those who deposited below Rs 10,000. Coming to the rescue of the lakhs of scam-hit AgriGold customers was also one of the promises of YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy and the government had made a budgetary allocation of Rs 1,150 crore for giving the depositors their money back.

A week back, the government-sanctioned Rs 264 crore as the first installment of disbursement for depositors of below Rs 10,000.

Ahead of Diwali, the government decided to disburse the remaining amount available in the budget provision for the financial year 2019-20 to all the victims, who deposited below Rs 20,000.

The Advocate General was asked to obtain necessary orders from the High Court to speed up the disbursement process while the CID officials were asked to prepare the list of entitled customers to repay the deposits.

In another decision, the government decided to grant a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 to junior advocates, who were enrolled three years prior to the issue of the order and thereafter. In the Cabinet meeting held on October 16, it was decided to pay stipend to the junior advocates as per the assurance given by YSRC chief to advocates during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra.

The scheme will be launched on December 3 on the occasion of National Advocates Day. On the eve of Diwali, the State government took the decisions and also announced the dates from which the new schemes will be implemented. The decisions were taken based on the recommendations made by the expert committee constituted by the government on reforms in health sector. In addition to the existing pensions for CKD patients, financial assistance in the form of pension will also be given to those suffering from thalassemia major, sickle cells and severe hemophilia.

People suffering from chronic diseases will get Rs 10,000 as pension every month. Similarly, bilateral elephantiasis grade IV, paralysis confining the person to wheelchair or bed, severe muscular dystrophy cases and accident victims confined to wheelchair or bed and chronic kidney disease patients (Stage 3, 4 & 5) who are not on dialysis, will get a monthly pension of Rs 5,000.

The pension scheme will be implemented from January 1, 2020. The government also decided to provide financial assistance to the patients who undergo surgical procedures, during the postoperative recovery period.

As the post-operative sustenance allowance, the patients who undergo surgeries under Aarogyasri, will be paid Rs 225 per day for the period of recovery not exceeding to a maximum of Rs 5,000 per month. The post-operative sustenance allowance will be paid to the beneficiaries from December 1, 2019.

The government also enhanced the wages of the sanitation staff working in all the public health facilities, including teaching hospitals, district hospitals, area hospitals, CHCs and PHCs. The workers will be paid Rs 16,000 per month. The wage hike will be implemented from January 1, 2020.

The government also issued orders to enable people to get medical services under Aarogyasri in Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai. As many as 716 procedures can be availed of by the patients with Aarogyasri card in the empaneled hospitals in those cities.

Implementation of schemes

November 1: Aarogyasri in other cities

Dec 1 : Post-operative allowance

January 1, 2020: Special pensions

January 1, 2020: Salary hike for sanitation workers

CM greets people

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted people of AP and also Telugus across the country. The Festival of Lights shall bring about prosperity in the lives of the people of AP. Diwali is symbol of victory of light over dark and good over evil. I wish the people all the prosperity and wealth to the people of the State, he said.

Pension

Rs 10,000 Thalassemia major

Rs 10,000 Sickle cell

Rs 10,000 Severe haemophilia (< 2% of factor 8 or 9)

Rs 5,000 Bilateral elephantiasis

Grade IV

Rs 5,000 Paralysis

Rs 5,000 Severe muscular dystrophy

Rs 5,000 Accident victims confined to wheelchair or bed

Rs 5,000 CKD patients (Stage 3, 4 & 5) who are not on dialysis