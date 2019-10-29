Home States Andhra Pradesh

25000 kids test positive for vision defects in Srikakulam

2,51,323 students from government schools and 1,49,421 from private schools covered during screening drive of YSR Kanti Velugu scheme

Published: 29th October 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Eyes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: As part of YSR Kanti Velugu programme, district school officials with the support of the Health department conducted preliminary eye screening tests in 3,874 schools, including 583 private schools. About 24,890 schoolchildren were tested with vision defects. 

Students tested for refractive errors will undergo second-level tests by ophthalmologists, scheduled from November 1 in the school complex centres. About 2,51,323 students from government schools and 1,49,421 students from private schools were covered in the screening drive. The preliminary screening tests were conducted on the students from October 10 to 17 and the data was uploaded by October 25. 

As many as 3,016 ASHA workers and 791 ANMs assisted the schoolteachers during the screening. Similarly, the schoolteachers, particularly science teachers, received training along with the ANMs and ASHA workers by the ophthalmic officers prior to launching the screening drive. Officials conducted vision screening tests at 4,181 villages in 473 sub-centres in the district. The students, who tested for refractive errors, would be shifted to the school complex centres for the second-level screening. The district has about 295 school complex centres. 

The second-level tests by the teams would be continued for one-and-a-half months from November 1, District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) M Chenchayya said. He also said the government deployed more than 30 teams in the district for conducting the second-level vision tests. Separates dates will be announced for the second level tests in various school complex centres soon, the DM&HO added. After the tests, a prescription will be uploaded on the website and based on the prescription, spectacles would be provided. “We are planning to cover about 20 students by each team in the second-level tests daily,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSR Kanti Velugu programme Health department ASHA workers
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp