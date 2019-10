By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The donors of the newly-launched Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana Trust (SRIVANI) have expressed happiness to be a part of Hindu Dharma Prachara.

Around 52 donors from across the country contributed to the trust on Saturday and had darshan of Lord Venkateswara on the occasion of Deepavali festival at Tirumala temple on Sunday. Speaking to the media outside the temple, the donors appreciated the TTD for spreading Hindu Sanatana Dharma.