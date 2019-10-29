Eight injured in YSRC-TDP clash in Santakaviti

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Eight persons were injured in a clash at Sreeharinaidu Peta in Santakaviti mandal on Monday morning. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSRC activists clashed over the restoration of drinking water tap in the village. Earlier, after the clash two persons died, one each from the YSRC and the TDP over the collection of mushrooms at Kuntibadra village in Kotturu Mandal.

According to Santakaviti Sub-Inspector Rama Rao, a few public drinking water taps turned defunct in the village a few days ago. After inspection, the panchayat special officer and Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) Venugopal Rao directed the officials to restore the water taps immediately.

Both the YSRC and TDP activists took the lead to restore the water taps. During the process activists of both parties exchanged heated arguments. The argument later turned into group clash. Eight persons received minor injuries in the clash. On coming to know about the clash, Santakaviti police rushed to the spot and brought normalcy in the village. The injured were shifted to the Rajam hospital.