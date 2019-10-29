Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner directs officials to prioritise drinking water, drainage
Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner C Anuradha directed the officials concerned to clear the applications received from the public as soon as possible.
The civic chief along with other officers participated in the Spandana programme at the Council Conference Hall, GMC on Monday and said that every department should strive to clear all complaints received from the public and upload the details online.
“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducts review meetings on Spandana every week. So, officials should ensure that issues related to drinking water supply and clearing of drainage systems are resolved on time,” she said.