Heavy rain damages crops in Anantapur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Heavy rain hit normal life at Bommanahal mandal. The rain which lasted for two hours submerged chilli, maize, groundnut and Bengal gram crops in 16 villages. According to officials, Bommanahal recorded 104.6 mm of rainfall.

Several government offices, including tahsildar office, Stree Sakthi office and Mandal resource centre were inundated. Residents were seen wading through knee-deep water.

Vedavati and Hagari rivers are also in spate following heavy rain in the catchment areas in Karnataka.