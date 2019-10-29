Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rain forecast for Rayalseema in next 24 hours

For the next 24 hours, the IMD has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rain in Rayalaseema.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall today at isolated parts of the state today.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the next 24 hours, the IMD has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rain in Rayalaseema. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are likely to witness thunderstorm and lightning activity due to easterly waves. 

Currently, a trough of low at mean sea level lies as low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast. Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid­-tropospheric levels. It is likely to become more marked over Comorin area and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep and ­Maldives.

“Due to the prevailing easterly waves, there will be moisture on land, which results in thunderstorm activity and rains at isolated places,” said IMD Director K Naga Ratna. Also the trough over southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast will hit Rayalaseema with heavy rains at isolated places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMD heavy rain Rayalaseema Coastal Andhra Pradesh Bay of Bengal
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp