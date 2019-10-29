Heavy rain forecast for Rayalseema in next 24 hours

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the next 24 hours, the IMD has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rain in Rayalaseema. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are likely to witness thunderstorm and lightning activity due to easterly waves.

Currently, a trough of low at mean sea level lies as low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast. Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid­-tropospheric levels. It is likely to become more marked over Comorin area and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep and ­Maldives.

“Due to the prevailing easterly waves, there will be moisture on land, which results in thunderstorm activity and rains at isolated places,” said IMD Director K Naga Ratna. Also the trough over southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast will hit Rayalaseema with heavy rains at isolated places.