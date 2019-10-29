Home States Andhra Pradesh

Plan to stop entry of Odisha liquor into Vizianagaram

He said that they would soon restore the Parvatipuram-Vizianagaram road, which was badly affected in the rains.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

liquor, Alcohol

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: District Collector M Hari Jawaharalal on Monday said a joint action plan would be chalked out with the support of Odisha police, excise and administrative officials soon to stop Odisha liquor from entering into the district.

Addressing officials in a review meeting at Girimitra Bhavan in Parvatipuram ITDA after attending the Spandana programme at Parvatipuram ITDA, the Collector said they would take the help of the collectors and SPs of Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts to arrest the flow of Odisha wine into the Vizianagaram district. 

He also said that some people in tribal pockets depend upon production of country liquor. The officials must show an alternative livelihood to such tribal people. About 22 villages in nine mandals have been identified as liquor producing villages. Hari Jawaharalal also said that a check post would be set up at Andhra-Odisha Border villages with the support of Odisha officials.

On the damage of Seetanagaram Bridge in the recent rains, he said the district administration had released `12.5 lakh for the restoration of the bridge. He also promised the people to restore the bridge in the next three days. He said that they would soon restore the Parvatipuram-Vizianagaram road, which was badly affected in the rains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha police excise Odisha liquor Odisha officials
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp