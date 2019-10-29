Prakasam Collector urges officials to clear pending cases fast

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: All district officers of various departments must show interest in addressing grievances received through Spandana programme and ensure they are resolved within stipulated time, said District Collector Pola Bhaskar. Grievances were heard at the District Collectorate premises and also at the SP office, here on Monday.

The Collector took part in the programme, received several complaints from the public and ordered the officials concerned to resolve them. In this connection, the Collector expressed his disapproval towards the concerned departments heads as several Spandana/ Mee Seva complaints were found pending.

“I came to know that Spandana/ Mee Seva grievances are pending and I am unhappy with the situation. What prompts officials to keep cases pending? All district officials of the concerned departments must take responsibility for this,” the Collector said.