Home States Andhra Pradesh

Root out corruption from society for growth: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Mukesh Kumar Meena, Secretary to Governor, RN Chandrasekhar, Joint Director of Intelligence Bureau, and other officials were present.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administering ‘Vigilance Pledge’ to the participants at the Vigilance Awareness Week celebrations in Vijayawada on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Saying that corruption is more dreaded than cancer and it should be rooted out completely from the society, so that the fruits of democracy can be enjoyed by all, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said it is not only the responsibility of the government but also employees and the general public to end the social evil for the economic growth of the nation.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Central Employees Welfare Coordination Committee at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in the city on Monday on the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week - 2019, the Governor said transparency is one of the basic principles of good governance and plays a key role in public administration in the fight against corruption. 

Stating that the Right to Information Act had brought about revolutionary changes in the administration as it empowered the people of the country to fight against corruption, irregularities and irresponsible attitude of the administrative machinery, he said India, which is the largest democracy in the world, had become participatory democracy with the enactment of the RTI Act. 

Elaborating further, the Governor said democracy means meaningful participation of the people in the public affairs and a democratic government should be sensitive to the public opinion. He also said people in the general administration should be aware that democracy is the rule of the people and elected representatives are accountable to citizens for all their 
actions.

Chief Commissioner of Income Tax and Central Employees Welfare Coordination Committee chairman M Bhupal Reddy said it is for the first time that 23 Central government departments in Andhra Pradesh, had come together and organised the programme to mark Vigilance Awareness Week.

The Governor administered ‘Vigilance Pledge’ to the participants of the programme on the occasion. 
Mukesh Kumar Meena, Secretary to Governor, RN Chandrasekhar, Joint Director of Intelligence Bureau, and other officials were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan RTI Act
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp