Rs two lakh aid to family of worker who ended life due to due to ‘sand crisis'

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Telugu Desam MLAs Dokka Manikyala Varaprasad and M Giridhar, and former minister Prathipati Pulla Rao donated Rs 2 lakh to the family of construction worker Pollepalli Venkateswarlu, who allegedly committed suicide due to the ‘sand crisis’, in Guntur on Monday.

They demanded that the State government supply sand to stop workers from ending their lives. They alleged that the government was failing supply sand as per the demand, which was the primary cause of the workers’ going through the financial crisis.

The leaders said the Telugu Desam Party would launch agitations across the State if the State government failed to resolve the issue at the earliest. Other party leaders Naseer Ahmed, Degala Prabhakar, Maddirala Myani and consoled the family members of the deceased.

