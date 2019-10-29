Thotlakonda Buddhist site to be renovated as meditation place

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Thotlakonda Buddhist site, said to be the sacred place of Buddhists during 300 BC to 300 AD, will be renovated as a meditation place for Vizagites and tourists. After the 2,000-old Maha Stupa at Thotlakonda collapsed on one side due to heavy rains on October 23, Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi visited the site on Monday and said measures would be taken to renovate the structure.

After the incident, a report was sent to the Archaeology commissioner Vani Mohan, who said the engineering officials from the department would inspect the spot and plan for the renovation of the stupa.

He inspected the area and spoke to the Archaeology department officials in Hyderabad on the telephone. He wanted works to be initiated soon for the renovation of a brick structure of Maha Stupa. The area was fenced to prevent tourists from entering the stupa site.

Archaeology department assistant director S Venkata Rao told TNIE, “Thotlakonda will be renovated like a meditation place.”