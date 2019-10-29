Two men commit suicide in Guntur by consuming pesticide

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two men, one of whom was yet to be identified, allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide in Sattenapalli of Guntur district in the wee hours of Monday. Locals notified the police upon learning about the bodies.

According to Sattenapalli (Urban) Circle Inspector S Vijaya Chandra, Sk Khasim Vali (45) of Parchuru (Prakasam district), a labourer, was found dead near Kanyakaparameswari temple of the Guntur town.

His addiction to alcohol and pressure of not being able to find work for the last few months was suspected to be the reason for his suicide.

After divorcing his first wife, he was living with his second wife and two kids at Krosuru village of Guntur district.

Meanwhile, the victim who was yet to be identified ended his life by consuming a pesticide-laced soft drink. His body was found near to that of Khasim Vali’s.

Two separate cases were registered into the incident and an inquiry to identify the second victim was underway. The bodies were shifted to Sattenapalli area hospital for post-mortem.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000