Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas, former MP Konakalla Narayana Rao sent to convince Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsito continue in TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: What will be the future plan of Gannavaram TDP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, who sent his resignation letter to the party and post to Telugu Desam supremo N Chandrababu Naidu through WhatsApp? ponder political analysts. Vamsi stated that he had decided to quit politics to safeguard the interests of his followers by avoiding unnecessary friction and unwarranted animosity.

Though Naidu roped in Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and former MP Konakalla Narayana Rao to convince Vamsi to be in TDP, there has been no response from the latter. However, Nani maintained that the TDP is not ready to lose a worthy leader like Vamsi.

When one and all expected that Vamsi was set to leave the TDP when he called on BJP Rajya Sabha MP YS Chowdary and YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, he announced that he would reveal his future plan after Diwali.

He sent his resignation letter to Naidu through WhatsApp on Sunday mentioning that he had the satisfaction of doing commendable and unparalleled public service as a legislator and thanked the TDP chief for giving him an opportunity to work under his leadership.

“On being elected again as a legislator, my associates and followers are in neck deep trouble due to the vindictive attitude of local YSRC incharge and partisan attitude of some government employees. I sincerely feel and believe that their problems will be compounded due to me. But I don’t want to resort to hand-twisting tactics due to my conscience. Hence, I have decided to restrain myself and quit politics to safeguard them by avoiding unnecessary friction and unwarranted animosity. So I hereby tender my resignation to the post of MLA and primary membership of TDP,’’ he stated in the letter.

In response to it, Naidu observed that quitting politics will not stop the harassment and vindictive actions unleashed by the YSRC regime. I think resigning or quitting politics is not a correct solution. It is our responsibility to fight against such unconstitutional and undemocratic methods of the present government by bringing awareness among the people, Naidu said, while assuring that he and the party would stand solidly behind Vamsi.

However, Vamsi, in another message to Naidu, apart from thanking the former for acknowledging his services as TDP leader, highlighted various issues and mentioned the failure of TDP Krishna district unit in fighting against injustice on behalf of him.

He also mentioned that fighting a known enemy is much easier compared to identifying the black sheep in the herd.

Responding to the second message, Naidu said that all the issues raised by him would be looked into.

“You have recollected your historical affinity with the TDP. It is true. You have earlier fought fiercely against injustice with the support of the party. In the same manner, the TDP and myself are solidly behind you in this current fight against injustice of YSRC government. In this regard I am entrusting Kesineni Nani and Konakalla Narayana Rao to coordinate with you and chalk out an action plan for a united fight against the high handedness of the present government. I assure you that all other problems would be sorted out,’’ Naidu said.