1,400 acres needed for housing scheme in Prakasam

ONGOLE: In order to fulfil the State government’s promise of providing ‘house for all’, nearly 1400 acres of land is required, which will be handed over to the selected beneficiaries by the government.

As such, the officials concerned are busy finalising the list of eligible candidates as soon as possible because Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that his government will distribute house allocation certificates by the next ‘Ugadi’.

As per records, the authorities have already identified 900 acres of land belonging to the government and search is on for the required 500 acres. The government has even decided to purchase lands from private individuals to ensure completion of the scheme in the district.

Three months back, a survey of BPL households was conducted in which 1.37 lakh families were found to be eligible. However, post online cross-checking the figures were trimmed down to 70,900.

A special housing scheme website was set up in which potential benefactors could upload their details. Once the name was entered, details related to the person’s background were displayed on the screen. This helped in eliminating a lot of names from the list. Now, with these findings, the authorities plan to prepare the final list of beneficiaries.