Home States Andhra Pradesh

1,400 acres needed for housing scheme in Prakasam

 In order to fulfil the State government’s promise of providing ‘house for all’, nearly 1400 acres of land is required, which will be handed over to the selected beneficiaries by the government.

Published: 30th October 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi housing scheme

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In order to fulfil the State government’s promise of providing ‘house for all’, nearly 1400 acres of land is required, which will be handed over to the selected beneficiaries by the government.

As such, the officials concerned are busy finalising the list of eligible candidates as soon as possible because Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that his government will distribute house allocation certificates by the next ‘Ugadi’.

As per records, the authorities have already identified 900 acres of land belonging to the government and search is on for the required 500 acres. The government has even decided to purchase lands from private individuals to ensure completion of the scheme in the district. 

Three months back, a survey of BPL households was conducted in which 1.37 lakh families were found to be eligible. However, post online cross-checking the figures were trimmed down to 70,900. 

A special housing scheme website was set up in which potential benefactors could upload their details. Once the name was entered, details related to the person’s background were displayed on the screen. This helped in eliminating a lot of names from the list. Now, with these findings, the authorities plan to prepare the final list of beneficiaries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
house for all Andhra Pradesh government Ugadi Jagan Mohan Reddy BPL
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp