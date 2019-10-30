Andhra BJP leader Purandeswari denies being offered YSRCP membership

By ANI

TALLAPUDI: BJP leader D Purandeswari on Tuesday denied reports of being offered YSRCP membership and asserted that she will continue in BJP.

Purandeswari said that she had previously been offered membership before the assembly elections. She clarified that she is in BJP and will continue in the same party.

The BJP leader spoke to the media here in West Godavari district. She was there to take part in the Gandhi Sankalp Yatra.

Purandeswari's husband D Venkateswar Rao and son Hitesh Chenchuram had joined YSRCP before the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. Recently, there were reports that they were being asked either to resign or to get Purandeswari to join YSRCP.

She denied commenting on her husband's position in YSRCP.