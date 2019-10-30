Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CMO team to visit all districts to ensure smooth implementation of Spandana programme

Field-level officers will be trained on standard operating procedures to be followed in solving problems of people

Published: 30th October 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

People submitting their petitions at the Spandana programme in Vijayawada on Monday (Photo | EPS,P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that the response to the Spandana programme is very good, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said a senior official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) along with police officials will tour all districts to interact with officials and ensure effective implementation of the grievance redressal system.

Reviewing the progress of Spandana, Jagan said Secretary in the CMO Solomon Arokiaraj, along with police and other officials, will start visiting districts from November 5 to interact with mandal revenue officers, municipal commissioners and other field-level officers. 

“They will tell officials on the steps to be taken for resolving the issues that come up during  Spandana. The field-level officers will be trained on the standard operating procedures to be followed in solving the problems of the people,’’ the Chief Minister explained.

Asking the district collectors and superintendents of police to take steps to dispose of the petitions, he said the collectors and SPs will earn good name if they effectively resolve the problems of the people. “You (Collectors and SPs) are my eyes and ears. If your functioning is good, my government will get a good name,’’ Jagan observed. He directed the officials to ensure that there is no corruption in the offices of the MROs, municipal commissioners, collectors and SPs. 

“A smile on the faces on the officials while receiving representations from the public will ensure 50 per cent of good governance and curbing corruption will ensure the remaining 50 per cent,’’ the Chief Minister opined.

The officials were told to display names of beneficiaries of new pension schemes, new ration cards and new house sites in the village secretariats. “The display board should also have details of whom to apply if a genuine beneficiary is left out from the scheme,’’ Jagan said.

He also wanted them to keep computers, scanners and lamination printers ready at the village secretariats so that pension and ration cards could be printed there from January 1. He also wanted the officials to ensure that quality seeds and manure were made available to farmers and modern farming techniques are taught to them. 

The government will fill the posts of 19,000 village volunteers in urban areas and 9,000 in rural areas by November third week. 

The Chief Minister also directed the district collectors to focus on Rythu Bharosa programme. Mistakes in Aadhaar seeding and other problems have to be rectified by November 15. The officials told the Chief Minister that efforts were being made to reopen the bank accounts of 1.87 lakh farmers so that Rythu Bharosa funds could be disbursed to them. Similarly, efforts were being made to correct Aadhaar details of 4.89 lakh farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spandana programme YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Solomon Arokiaraj Rythu Bharosa Andhra village volunteers
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp