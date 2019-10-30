Andhra Pradesh government constitutes committee to monitor health reforms

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday constituted a committee to assist and monitor the implementation of the recommendations made by the expert committee on the health sector. Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam will head the committee, which will have some of the members of the expert committee.

The committee submitted its report to the government recently. K Sujatha Rao, who headed the expert committee, will be the co-chairperson of the new panel.

The implementation committee will submit its report to the Chief Minster every month, after conducting a review meeting.