From watchman to burglar, Eluru's serial killer came a long way!

By Express News Service

ELURU: Police investigation into the serial killer Siva’s criminal background has thrown up more shocking facts. Siva, who is believed to have poisoned to death nine victims over a period of five years, was a watchman as well as a washerman at an apartment at Pathebada here before he forayed into real estate business by chance.

He received Rs 20,000 as commission from a flat owner for arranging sale of the property. After his first success, he turned a property broker and, in his greed to make more money, he developed links with a ‘rice pulling’ gang. Targeting rich people, Siva would collect huge amounts by selling ‘rice pullers’, assuring his clients that they would soon come into possession of huge wealth. Whoever brought an intense pressure on him to refund money after ‘rice pullers’ failed to yield so called magical powers was put to death through poison-laced prasadam.

According to police sources, Siva recently came out after spending two months in jail in a burglary case.