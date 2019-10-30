Heavy rain warning for north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Godavari districts

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indian Meteorological Department has issued heavy rain warning in the districts of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari in the next 24 hours. Thunderstorm aWith the prevalence of easterly waves, there will be heavy rains in some of the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Rayalaseema region. Activity is likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Currently, a well-marked low-pressure area is over Comorin and adjoining the equatorial Indian Ocean with an associated upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-­tropospheric levels persists.

The system is likely to concentrate into a depression over Lakshadweep Islands and the Maldives and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move northwestwards across the Lakshadweep Islands and intensify into a deep depression during the subsequent 24 hours. With the prevalence of easterly waves, there will be heavy rains in some of the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Rayalaseema region. Also due to the influence of low-pressure area over Comorin, thunderstorm activity will be witnessed in the Rayalseema region.