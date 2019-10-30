Home States Andhra Pradesh

Japanese major to start aluminium production

Daiki Aluminium, established in 1922, is one of the oldest alloy manufacturing companies in the world. 

VIJAYAWADA: Japan-based Daiki Aluminium, which is setting up a steel plant at Sri City in Chittoor district, will start production within a year. Representatives of the Daiki Aluminium called on Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Tuesday and informed their plans. Congratulating the delegation, the minister explained the revolutionary measures being taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the development of the State.

Representatives of Daiki said the Andhra Pradesh was surging ahead in development under the leadership of a young Chief Minister. The minister said the State government would take up a special skill development training programme in accordance with the needs of Daiki Aluminium.

