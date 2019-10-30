Rayalaseema students JAC ups ante on High Court issue, blocks NH-45

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Tense situation prevailed on National Highway-45 near Rayalaseema University here on Tuesday with the Rayalaseema students JAC and police engaging in a scuffle.

The students JAC gave a call for university bandh and NH blockade on Tuesday. A large number of police were deployed on NH-45. The JAC, along with students and youth organisations, staged rasta roko on NH-45 stalling vehicular traffic for two hours.

The police and protesters exchanged heated arguments. The police teams, led by taluk CI G Obulesu, tried to pacify the agitators, but their efforts went in vain. The police took 20 persons into custody and brought the situation under control. Earlier, addressing the gathering, JAC convener B Sriramulu urged the government to fulfil the provisions of Sribagh pact. He appealed to leaders of all political parties to extend support to their cause. JAC leaders Chandrappa, Ramakrishna and Sunil Reddy were present.