TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu poser on sand scarcity: Are you playing video games?

Addressing party leaders through a teleconference on Tuesday, Naidu said daily wage workers were falling victims to the selfish attitude of the YSRC leaders.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that five persons committed suicide in the State owing to the “artificial” sand scarcity created by the YSRC government, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has found fault with the government for attributing the crisis to floods. “Had the government continued the old sand policy, five persons might not have resorted to the extreme step,” he pointed out. 

Addressing party leaders through a teleconference on Tuesday, Naidu said daily wage workers were falling victims to the selfish attitude of the YSRC leaders. “YSRC leaders have emerged as mafia by looting and transporting sand to other States. They are creating an artificial sand scarcity in the State by flashing ‘no stock’ boards in the online portal within half-an-hour of opening the booking. What the rulers are doing when people facing troubles for the last four months. Are they playing video games?’’ he demanded to know.

Reiterating that lakhs of workers lost livelihood because of the sand crisis and five workers including Naga Brahmaji, Polepalli Venkateswara Rao, Padathavu Nageswara Rao, Venkatesh and another person in Mangalagiri ended their lives, he held the YSRC government responsible for all the incidents. 

Stating that he never saw such a worst administration, Naidu claimed that except painting colours on the buildings constructed by the TDP government and harassing the Opposition party leaders and cadre, the YSRC government did nothing.

Seeking to know the intentions of the government behind appointing a committee and inviting suggestions from the public on Amaravati, he accused the YSRC leaders of killing the capital city by stalling the development works.

