Andhra Pradesh government okays cancellation of MoU on development of Amaravati start-up area

The non-starter of Amaravati Start-Up Area Development Project reportedly came up for discussion in the state Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said that the government does not have any objection if the agreement with Singapore consortium for the development of Amaravati start-up area is cancelled with mutual consent.

The non-starter of Amaravati Start-Up Area Development Project reportedly came up for discussion in the state Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The project, which envisages the development of the start-up area in Amaravati, remained a non-starter though a MoU was signed 30 months back by the then Chandrababu Naidu government. The YSRC dispensation was clear over not going ahead with such a massive project and appointed an expert committee to suggest viable options for the capital. Amid this, Botcha’s remarks sent clear indications that it is not eager to go ahead with the project.

Speaking to the media after a Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the minister asserted that he stands by his statements on irregularities in the construction of the capital city by the previous government. “The opposition party is alleging that I was referring to social classes (caste). Nine out of ten people (who have lands in capital region) are from a particular social group. Is it wrong to raise that point?” the minister asked.

He lashed out at TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu stating that the TDP chief has selected capital city in a jungle.Botcha said that Naidu was the only one who doesn’t have a permanent address in the State.

