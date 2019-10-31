Home States Andhra Pradesh

APRTC bus crashes into farmland, passengers suffer minor injuries

As the driver tried to avoid collision with another bus coming from the opposite direction, he lost control over the bus, which overturned.

Published: 31st October 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

The overturned RTC bus in Phirangipuram mandal of Guntur on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR/VIJAYAWADA: As many as 30 passengers suffered minor injuries after an APSRTC bus veered off course and crashed into farmland near Merikapudi of Phirangipuram mandal on Wednesday. The bus was on its way to Vijayawada from Vinukonda.

As the driver tried to avoid collision with another bus coming from the opposite direction, he lost control over the bus, which overturned. The incident took place near the bridge at Nudurpadu Bypass. According to SI D Srihari, all 30 onboard the bus were safe.  In another incident, a 36-year-old woman died on the spot after being hit by a car while crossing the road at Gangur village of Penamalur Mandal. The deceased, N Manjusha from Peddapulpaka, was reportedly on her way home when the tragedy stuck her. Manjusha worked as a clerk in a private college.

