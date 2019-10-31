Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan Reddy showers sops on his assembly constituency Pulivendula

Chief Minister to lay stone for medical college in his Assembly constituency in December

Published: 31st October 2019 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Showering sops on Pulivendula, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday announced a slew of schemes and funds for the development of his Assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to look into the possibility of constructing a mall-cum-multiplex in the constituency.

Reviewing the development programmes to be taken up for the development of the constituency with Pulivendula Area Development Agency (PADA) officials, Jagan asked the officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for providing Under Ground Drainage and a Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) facility with `50 crore, covering Pulivendula municipality.

It was also decided to allocate Rs 30 crore for developing schools in Pulivendula constituency under the government’s  ‘Now-Then’ initiative, which is aimed at improving infrastructure in the government schools.

The Chief Minister said he would lay the foundation stone for the government medical college in Pulivendula in December. He also said infrastructure will be developed in 11 PHCs, Pulivendula area hospital and Vempalle CHC with `30 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ANDHRA CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Pulivendula Pulivendula Area Development Agency
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp