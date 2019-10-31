Home States Andhra Pradesh

Deeksha is Nara Lokesh’s diet plan: Andhra Pradesh government's Chief whip

Srikanth Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has formulated the sand policy to curb the sand mafia built up by Naidu.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Nara Lokesh

Nara Lokesh. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh staged a Deeksha in protest against non-availability of sand in the State, YSRC MLA and government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy has lashed out at the Nara scion saying that the leader’s deeksha does not have sanctity and it is part of his diet.

“When the TDP was in power, its leaders staged similar deekshas in the name of fight against the Centre. Its own leaders were caught on camera saying that such deekshas do not give the desired results, but will be useful for maintaining their health. This is the sanctity of deekshas of TDP leaders,’’ Srikanth Reddy said at a press meet here on Wednesday.

The YSRC MLA also came down heavily on Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for stooping to new low by making allegations against the government for his political survival. He said the people rejected Naidu as they knew about his corruption and the role he played for the division of the State. “He wanted the State to be divided so that he could become the chief minister,’’ Srikanth Reddy alleged.

“Naidu had ruined the economy of the State and gave an empty exchequer to the YSRC government,’’ Srikanth Reddy said and accused Naidu and his henchmen of plundering the sand reaches during the five-year regime of the TDP and swindling crores of rupees.

Srikanth Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has formulated the sand policy to curb the sand mafia built up by Naidu.

“I can prove that Naidu’s mafia is trying to hurt the sentiments of poor workers in the rural areas by creating an artificial sand scarcity so that they can get away with the plundering of sand reaches. When the government was questioning the mafia, Naidu was alleging that the government is foisting cases against TDP leaders,’’ he alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh YSRC MLA Gadikota Srikanth N Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp