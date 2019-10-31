Deeksha is Nara Lokesh’s diet plan: Andhra Pradesh government's Chief whip

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh staged a Deeksha in protest against non-availability of sand in the State, YSRC MLA and government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy has lashed out at the Nara scion saying that the leader’s deeksha does not have sanctity and it is part of his diet.

“When the TDP was in power, its leaders staged similar deekshas in the name of fight against the Centre. Its own leaders were caught on camera saying that such deekshas do not give the desired results, but will be useful for maintaining their health. This is the sanctity of deekshas of TDP leaders,’’ Srikanth Reddy said at a press meet here on Wednesday.

The YSRC MLA also came down heavily on Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for stooping to new low by making allegations against the government for his political survival. He said the people rejected Naidu as they knew about his corruption and the role he played for the division of the State. “He wanted the State to be divided so that he could become the chief minister,’’ Srikanth Reddy alleged.

“Naidu had ruined the economy of the State and gave an empty exchequer to the YSRC government,’’ Srikanth Reddy said and accused Naidu and his henchmen of plundering the sand reaches during the five-year regime of the TDP and swindling crores of rupees.

Srikanth Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has formulated the sand policy to curb the sand mafia built up by Naidu.

“I can prove that Naidu’s mafia is trying to hurt the sentiments of poor workers in the rural areas by creating an artificial sand scarcity so that they can get away with the plundering of sand reaches. When the government was questioning the mafia, Naidu was alleging that the government is foisting cases against TDP leaders,’’ he alleged.