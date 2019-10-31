Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains very likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema for next 24 hrs

The highest average rainfall of 34.3 mm was recorded at Chittoor, followed by 30.2 mm at Nellore, 25.1 mm at Prakasam and 18.8 mm at Kadapa. 

Published: 31st October 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

heavy rains

A person cycling through heavy rain in the city on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heavy rains are very likely to continue in the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema for the next 24 hours accompanied by heavy thunderstorms for the next two days. The prevailing easterly and south-easterly winds are being held responsible behind the weather fluctuations.
On Wednesday, several parts of Coastal AP witnessed heavy rains.

The highest average rainfall of 34.3 mm was recorded at Chittoor, followed by 30.2 mm at Nellore, 25.1 mm at Prakasam and 18.8 mm at Kadapa.  The oceanic depression over Maldives-Comorin has moved north-westwards. It is likely to further move in the direction past Lakshadweep Islands and intensify into a deep depression within the next 24 hours and turn into into a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 48 hours.
“Easterly and south-easterly winds blowing over the Bay of Bengal are moving towards the Arabian sea. These winds during conversion, form cumulonimbus clouds resulting in thunderstorms and heavy rains,” an IMD official told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Heavy rains coastal Andhra Pradesh Rayalaseema Chittoor Kadapa
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp