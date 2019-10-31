Home States Andhra Pradesh

Morning walker mauled by wild bear in Uddanam

The Uddanam people are scared of wild bear attacks and spending sleepless nights, particularly in Sompeta and Vajrapukotturu mandals.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The Uddanam people are scared of wild bear attacks and spending sleepless nights, particularly in Sompeta and Vajrapukotturu mandals. Two persons were injured in different wild bear attacks within a gap of one week.

After a farmer Rapaka Deva Raju was injured in a wild bear attack at Golluru in Sompeta Mandal on October 24, a morning walker was mauled on Wednesday morning at Shiva Sagar Beach in Vajrapukotturu Mandal. The injured has been identified as Battina Kamesu, a resident of Batupuram village of Vajrapukotturu Mandal. According to village sources, Kamesu went to the beach at Akkupalli for a morning walk. When he crossed a cashew orchard, a wild bear pounced on him.

TAGS
Uddanam Vajrapukotturu mandals Sompeta
