NHRC team continues its tour of ‘vulnerable’ Palnadu region

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The NHRC delegation, which is on a four-day visit to the State following a complaint by Telugu Desam leaders on the attacks on its partymen, continued its tour in the ‘vulnerable’ Palnadu region on Wednesday. The team, after collecting information from two groups in Ponugupadu a day earlier, conducted an inquiry on the ‘attack’ incidents in Jangameswarapadu during the general elections on Wednesday.

N Siddhaiah, Lakshman, K Rajaiah and Manneiah were among the locals the NHRC team spoke to. The NHRC received information from two ‘sparring’ groups and conducted an interactive session for them on the day. They visited the houses of persons who allegedly left the village.