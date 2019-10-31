Home States Andhra Pradesh

Now, Andhra Pradesh's secretaries can file defamation cases against media for false news

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a move aimed at curbing publication of defamatory news reports by the media, the State government on Wednesday gave power to secretaries of government departments, against whom such reports are published, to lodge complaints against newspapers and TV channels after following due legal procedure.

Earlier, the special commissioner, Information and Public Relations department, was the competent authority to file defamation cases through the special public prosecutor. The issue of giving powers to secretaries of government departments to file defamation cases came up for discussion in the last Cabinet meeting. During the meeting, some ministers felt that a section of the media was trying to tarnish the image of the government through fake news with a mala fide intention despite its efforts to provide a clean governance.

Subsequent to the discussion on reining in a section of the media making deliberate attempts to malign the image of the government, the State government on Wednesday issued a Government Order (GO Rt no 2430) giving powers to secretaries to file defamation cases.

“Instances have come to the notice of the government that certain print, electronic and social media are deliberately trying to tarnish the image of the government and government officials by spreading false, baseless and defamatory news with mala fide interest,’’ the GO said.

The GO says that to see that true and correct information reaches the people, the government in February 2007 empowered Special Commissioner, I&PR to file cases under appropriate sections of the law.

“However, it is felt that Departmental Secretaries with thorough knowledge of the affairs of their respective departments and also having power to order enquiries to establish the veracity of news reports or posts in print, electronic and social media are better placed to issue rejoinders, file complaints and lodge appropriate cases, if need be, through public prosecutor after following due process of law,’’ the GO read.
Considering this, the government accorded permission to delegate powers to the secretaries of respective departments to take action against defamatory news items following due process of law.

