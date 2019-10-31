Pregnant woman taken on doli  for 16 km to hospital in Salur mandal

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: It is not uncommon for pregnant women in tribal areas, travelling miles through hilly terrain on makeshift stretchers (doli). Almost 20 days after a woman was shifted to Salur hospital for delivery on a make-shift stretcher from Chintalavalasa village of Salur mandal, Seedarapu Narango, another pregnant woman, was carried on a doli almost 16 km from Sirivara village of Salur mandal through hilly terrain to the nearby road on Wednesday morning.

After carrying her for 16 km from where the road starts, she was shifted to the Shambara primary hospital by a feeder ambulance vehicle. She delivered a healthy baby in the hospital.

According to village sources, Narango developed labour pains on Tuesday midnight. As the pains became acute, the family members decided to shift her to the hospital immediately.

