Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rare sculpture with 624 ‘naga’ carvings found in Guntur

They said the broken slab was found lying upside down on an ant hill mound, and that it was shifted and erected on the north-eastern corner of the Ramesvara temple sometime ago.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Rare sculpture with 624 ‘nagas’ carved on a single slab has been found at Velpuru in Krosur mandal of Guntur district (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A rare sculpture with 624 ‘nagas’ carved on a single slab has been found at Velpuru in Krosur mandal of Guntur district. Based on the information provided by the locals, archaeologists rushed to the spot on Wednesday and examined it thoroughly. They said the broken slab was found lying upside down on an ant hill mound, and that it was shifted and erected on the north-eastern corner of the Ramesvara temple some time ago.

The granite slab, measuring 2’-0 x 6’-0 x 0’-4’’, has 24 rows on its front side, with 26 ‘nagas’ carved in each row. The archaeologists surmised that 576 similar carvings are present on the broken part of the slab that was yet to be located. They said that the sculpture had a lot of archaeological significance as it was found in Velpuru, where 35 inscriptions of Vishnukundin, Vengi Chalukya, Velanati Chola, Kakatiya, Reddy, Vijayanagara and Gajapati rulers were discovered.

They made an appeal to the local community to safeguard the rare sculpture and requested the Tourism department to operate ‘Naga tourist circuit’, connecting  Durga Nageswara temple, Pedakallepalli and Subbarayudu temples at Mopidevi of Krishna district with the sculpture found in Velupuru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Velpuru Krosur mandal Guntur district
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp