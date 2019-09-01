Andhra Pradesh BJP to back ryots in Amaravati, go with PPA's call on Polavaram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State BJP unit discussed the ongoing clamour around Amaravati and Polavaram project following the YSRC’s decision to put the capital city project on the back burner and go for reverse tendering of Polavaram national project.

While the party has decided to back the farmers of Amaravati, it has decided to go as per the advice of Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) regarding retendering of the irrigation project.

In a ‘Chintan Bhaitak’ meeting held in Hyderabad on Saturday, BJP national leaders including Union Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy, national general secretary Ram Madhav, State co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar, State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, D Purandeswari and others reviewed the party activities.

While the party remained tight-lipped over the issues deliberated, sources said, “It was a meeting to take stock of the party activities and to strategise how to grow as an alternative to regional parties like YSRC and TDP. We want to stay equidistant from both the parties and create a base for ourselves. As a part of it, we discussed our plans on how to go about present issues such as Amaravati, Polavaram, sand mining and others, which are rocking Andhra Pradesh.”

The leaders have decided to be on the same page with regard to the issues, as there were instances where a few leaders differed with the stand of others.