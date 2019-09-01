Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Government cancels sand transport tenders to break monopoly

However, the tenders finalised for mining sand in reaches and shifting it to the nearby stock points will remain. 

Published: 01st September 2019 08:50 AM

Sand transport

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has cancelled the tenders finalised for transporting sand from stock points to the customer and entrusted the task of identifying the transport operators to District Collectors. 

Operators can approach the district authorities and submit their willingness to transport sand adhering to the conditions prescribed by the government. However, the tenders finalised for mining sand in reaches and shifting it to the nearby stock points will remain. 

Despite knowing that some of them got the tenders with malafide intentions, the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation officials said that they are not going to cancel the tenders and will take action if the bidders fail to discharge their responsibilities properly.

“As of now, the government has given instructions for cancellation of transportation tenders. As the tenders were bagged by one operator for the whole district, the government with an intention to break the monopoly on transportation of sand and provide opportunities to all players, has cancelled the tenders and necessary directions have been given to the district authorities to issue approvals for tractors and trucks equipped with Global Positioning System,” an official of the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation told TNIE.

He said the government sensed foul play in handing over the entire transportation responsibility of a district to a single contractor and cancelled the same. 

The process of installation of CCTV cameras at all the sand reaches and development of software to monitor mining activity in reaches are underway. 

The official said the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) was entrusted with the task of developing a mobile application. Every sand reach in the State will be given a mobile with the App. The mobile will be connected to a printer. 

The operator will generate a print out with details of the transporting vehicle, quantity of sand, payment mode, customer address and other information.

It is learnt that the government has fixed Rs 4.90 as tariff for transportation of one tonne of sand for one km. 

When asked about the possibility of cancelling the tenders of those quoted less amount with an alleged conspiracy to defame the YSR Congress government, the official said they will not cancel the tenders awarded for mining sand in reaches. 

“We have awarded the tenders to contractors quoted less price and already entered into an agreement with them. If the contractors fail to discharge their responsibilities as per the agreement, their deposit will be forfeited and we will go for retenders. 

Informing that they have so far identified as many as 102 sand reaches and arranged 57 stock points, he said the sand prices to be collected from consumers and other details will be revealed with the roll out of the new sand policy on September 5.

