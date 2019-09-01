Coconut research centre to come up in Konaseema

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The State government has decided to establish a coconut research centre in the Konaseema region of East Godavari district.

Disclosing details of the same, Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu, who took part in a Vana Mahotsavam programme in Kakinada on Saturday, said the government was focussed on protecting the uniqueness of Konaseema and was planting 10 lakh saplings. “We are not only taking plantation drives, but also taking measures to protect them. The focus is also on conserving the Mada forest cover, which is dwindling,” he said.

Emphasising the need for protecting trees and promoting green cover, he said it was the duty of every person to conserve environment and improve the green cover, which would ultimately benefit the future generations. He directed the agriculture and horticulture departments to partner with forest department for plantation and protecting 10 lakh saplings in the district.

On the occasion, the Minister observed coconut trees in the district suffered damages due to pest infection and their number was decreasing with the increasing extent of aquaculture ponds.

“The situation has to be remedied and, if required, planned growing of coconut trees will be taken up,” he said.