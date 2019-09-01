Home States Andhra Pradesh

Focus on incident-free Brahmotsavams in Andhra Pradesh

Review meeting conducted by EO Anilkumar Singhal along with TTD Officials at Tirumala on Saturday.

Review meeting conducted by EO Anilkumar Singhal along with TTD Officials at Tirumala on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala scheduled to be held from September 30 to October 8, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal has said. 

He, along with District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta, Tirupati Urban SP KKN Anburajan, Special Officer AV Dharma Reddy and CVSO Gopinath Jatti held a review meeting with the senior officers of TTD at the Annamaiah Bhavan here on Saturday.

Later speaking to the media, the EO said Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam will be conducted on September 24 and Ankurarpanam on September 29. The other important days include Dhwajarohanam (5.23 pm to 6 pm in Meena Lagnam) on September 30, Garuda Seva (7 pm till 12 am) on October 4, Swarna Ratham (4 pm to 6 pm) on October 5, Rathotsavam (7 am) on October 7 and Chakrasnanam on October 8.

He informed that Rs 7.53 crore has been sanctioned to take up engineering works, including civil and electrical, both at Tirumala and Tirupati in view of annual Brahmotsavams. About 37 LED screens will be installed. “We already have 306 toilets in the galleries of four Mada Streets and another 180 mobile toilets will be set up. An additional parking area will be allotted at the Outer Ring Road and also at the SPT area this year to facilitate parking for nearly 8,500 vehicles,” the EO said.

“On the sanitation front, 1,088 sanitary workers will be deployed with additional manpower of 665 on Garuda Seva day. While two medical centres, six dispensaries, 11 PHCs, 45 doctors, 95 paramedical staff and 12 ambulances will be exclusively deployed by the Medical Department,” he maintained.
Doctors and paramedical staff will also be deployed for Brahmotsavams. “The APSRTC is set to operate 2,200 round trips daily during Brahmotsavams to transport 1.5 lakh devotees, while on Garuda Seva day, they will ply 3,000 round trips.”

Heavy security
The EO pointed out that the hill town will be under the surveillance of 1,500 CCTV cameras. As many as 1,200 TTD vigilance staff, 4,200 police personnel, 3,500 Srivari Seva volunteers and 1,500 Scouts and Guides and 200 additional staff of TTD would be deployed at different galleries to render services to scores of visiting pilgrims

Cultural programmes 
The EO said that nearly 25-30 teams with 400 to 500 artistes will participate in cultural programmes during the Brahmotsavams. “Teams from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Odisha, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat have already given their consent to participate in the programmes,” he added 

Comments

