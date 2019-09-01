Government scraps trust boards of all 2,500 temples in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Saturday scrapped the trust boards of all the 2,500 temples in the State with immediate effect. “We will give priority to those who render service to the God and devotees without any scope for politics,’’ Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said.

As per the decision of the government, 50 per cent of representation in the trust boards will be given to SCs and women, he said adding that the decision was taken in tune with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s view that people from all sections should be given an opportunity to serve the God.

A notification will be issued soon to appoint new members to the Trust Boards. The new committee for Sri Varasidhi Vinayaka temple in Chittoor district will be appointed on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi.