Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rainfall likely in Andhra Pradesh's coastal districts in next three days

The upper air cyclonic circulation over coastal Tamil Nadu now lies over South coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 01st September 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy rain lashed in the city in Visakhapatnam on Saturday evening.

Heavy rain lashed in the city in Visakhapatnam on Saturday evening. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: People of coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rains in the coming three days. These rains are likely to hit the businesses of road-side vendors, busy preparing for the Ganesh festival. 

The upper air cyclonic circulation over coastal Tamil Nadu now lies over South coastal Andhra Pradesh. Another low-pressure area is likely to develop over north and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours, which may become more marked. 

Currently, Southwest monsoon has been active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh witnessing rains at many places. Under this cyclonic circulation, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to be at isolated parts over Coastal Andhra Pradesh.  

On Saturday, some parts of Coastal AP experience rains.  Srikakulam has received 29.1 mm rain, 15 mm at Krishna, 12.7  mm at Vizianagaram, 12 mm at Guntur and 12.4 mm at  Prakasam. 

In the next two days, heavy to very heavy rainfall will be experienced in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari. Light to moderate rainfall is likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur districts. Parts of Kurnool and Prakasam districts and various parts of Kadapa, Nellore, Chittoor, Anantapur districts will also to receive moderate rains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh rains Andhra Pradesh weather
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp