Heavy rainfall likely in Andhra Pradesh's coastal districts in next three days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: People of coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rains in the coming three days. These rains are likely to hit the businesses of road-side vendors, busy preparing for the Ganesh festival.

The upper air cyclonic circulation over coastal Tamil Nadu now lies over South coastal Andhra Pradesh. Another low-pressure area is likely to develop over north and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours, which may become more marked.

Currently, Southwest monsoon has been active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh witnessing rains at many places. Under this cyclonic circulation, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to be at isolated parts over Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

On Saturday, some parts of Coastal AP experience rains. Srikakulam has received 29.1 mm rain, 15 mm at Krishna, 12.7 mm at Vizianagaram, 12 mm at Guntur and 12.4 mm at Prakasam.

In the next two days, heavy to very heavy rainfall will be experienced in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari. Light to moderate rainfall is likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur districts. Parts of Kurnool and Prakasam districts and various parts of Kadapa, Nellore, Chittoor, Anantapur districts will also to receive moderate rains.